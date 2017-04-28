Loews Co. (L) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Loews an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews (NYSE:L) traded down 1.50% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 1,253,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.73. Loews has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loews will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

