Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin started off 2017 on a mixed note. Its earnings figure comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas its revenue figure failed to meet the mark. However, revenues improved year over year. The raised top-line guidance for 2017 also encourages us. Being the largest defense contractor in the world, Lockheed Martin continues to be a strong cash generator, which, in turn, helps it to take important cash deployment decisions. The company has a solid presence in both domestic as well as international markets. Further, increased budget for the Department of Defense is expected to boost defense giants like Lockheed Martin. However, the company underperformed the Zacks categorized Aerospace-Defense industry during the last one year. Tough competition also remains a major dampener for the stock.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Vetr cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $260.42 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $335.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded down 0.62% on Thursday, reaching $269.45. 1,003,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $228.50 and a 52 week high of $276.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $258.40. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 151.34% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $2,525,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

