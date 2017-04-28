LMI Aerospace (LMIA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about LMI Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LMI Aerospace earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 55 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LMI Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 17,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The firm’s market cap is $186.63 million. LMI Aerospace has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

LMI Aerospace (NASDAQ:LMIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm earned $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.50 million. LMI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that LMI Aerospace will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LMI Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

LMI Aerospace Company Profile

LMI Aerospace, Inc is a supplier of structural assemblies, kits and components, and design engineering services to the aerospace and defense markets. The Company operates in two business segments consisting of its Aerostructures segment and its Engineering Services segment. Its Aerostructures segment fabricates, machines, finishes, integrates, assembles and kits machined and formed close tolerance aluminum, specialty alloy and composite components and higher level assemblies for use by the aerospace and defense industries.

