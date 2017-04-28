LKQ Co. (LKQ) Receives $39.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,522 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $269,891.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,468.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Wagman sold 30,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 0.16% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,438 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. LKQ has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

