LKQ Co. (LKQ) Insider Sells $903,900.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) insider Robert L. Wagman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $903,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 0.16% on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,438 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.51. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LKQ by 130.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,998,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after buying an additional 1,130,834 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 294.3% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 789,107 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,838,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

