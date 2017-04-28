LKQ Co. (LKQ) Announces Earnings Results

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. LKQ updated its FY17 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

Shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 3,272,438 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.51. LKQ has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,522 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $269,891.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,468.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Wagman sold 30,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lkq-co-lkq-announces-earnings-results.html.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.