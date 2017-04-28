Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and seller of fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in the electronic, automotive and general industrial markets. In addition to its Des Plaines, Illinois, world headquarters, Littelfuse has manufacturing facilities in England, Ireland, Switzerland, Mexico, Korea, China and the Philippines, as well as in Centralia and Arcola, Illinois. It also has sales, engineering and distribution facilities in the Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Brazil and Livonia, Michigan. “

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) traded down 2.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,607 shares. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $106.26 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post $6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $808,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,754.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,724 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $281,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,547 shares of company stock worth $2,694,109. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

