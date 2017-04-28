Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPCN shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,176 shares. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $69.73 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

