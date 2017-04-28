Lion Biotechnologies (LBIO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lion Biotechnologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBIO shares. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Lion Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Lion Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) opened at 7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $439.29 million. Lion Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.58.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Biotechnologies will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Biotechnologies Company Profile

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

