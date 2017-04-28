Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) traded down 1.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $926.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lindsay will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lindsay Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (LNN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lindsay-co-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-29-lnn.html.

In other Lindsay news, insider David B. Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $436,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Parod sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $3,443,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lindsay in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.