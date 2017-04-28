Lighthouse Group plc (LGT) Insider Peter Smith Acquires 40,000 Shares

Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) insider Peter Smith purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,670.67).

On Friday, April 7th, Peter Smith purchased 60,000 shares of Lighthouse Group plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,506.01).

Lighthouse Group plc (LON:LGT) opened at 15.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.78. The company’s market cap is GBX 19.47 million. Lighthouse Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 17.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a €0.18 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Lighthouse Group plc’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.24%.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price target on Lighthouse Group plc from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Lighthouse Group plc Company Profile

Lighthouse Group plc is a diverse financial advice firm in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal activities are the provision of financial advice to retail and corporate customers, and regulatory authorization to financial advisors operating from locations across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments, which include National, Network and Wealth management.

