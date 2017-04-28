Media stories about Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifeway Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) opened at 9.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.35. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lifeway-foods-lway-getting-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.