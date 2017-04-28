LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. LifePoint Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) traded up 2.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. 508,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $71.00.

In other LifePoint Health news, insider David M. Dill sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,169,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,858.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Bumpus sold 26,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $1,714,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,149,054. Insiders own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LifePoint Health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LifePoint Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LifePoint Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LifePoint Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in LifePoint Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPNT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LifePoint Health from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of LifePoint Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LifePoint Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lifepoint-health-inc-lpnt-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-06-eps.html.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.