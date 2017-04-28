Liberty Global plc – Class A (LILA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global plc – Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) traded down 0.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 313,233 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm’s market cap is $3.71 billion.

LILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

