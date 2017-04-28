Short Interest in Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Declines By 23.7%

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,727,476 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 7,509,721 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLG LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) opened at 35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/liberty-global-plc-class-a-lbtya-sees-significant-decrease-in-short-interest-updated.html.

Liberty Global plc – Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

