LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LG Display Co from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,595 shares. LG Display Co has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LG Display Co during the fourth quarter valued at $4,245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in LG Display Co by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in LG Display Co by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 172,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LG Display Co by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LG Display Co by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display Co

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

