Lexmark International (LXK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lexmark International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Lexmark International (NYSE:LXK) remained flat at $40.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Lexmark International has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Lexmark International Company Profile

Lexmark International, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a provider of printing and imaging products, software, solutions and services. The Company’s software scans everything from spreadsheets to medical images, and provides services to banking, healthcare, insurance and retail companies.

