Lendingtree (TREE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lendingtree earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) opened at 142.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.49. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $64.07 and a 52 week high of $145.70.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm earned $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post $4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $82,796.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carla Shumate sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,994 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,026. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

