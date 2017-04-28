LeMaitre Vascular Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded down 6.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 190,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 27th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lemaitre-vascular-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-lmat.html.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,451,694 shares in the company, valued at $77,179,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Roberts sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $132,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $534,356. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.