Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) traded down 1.96% on Friday, reaching $52.54. 3,856,054 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.02. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm earned $960.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Leggett & Platt from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider J Mitchell Dolloff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,629.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 75,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $3,664,610.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,661. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

