Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Leggett has been progressing well with its long-term strategy, as is evident from the fact that the company is in the third-phase of the plan. Further, Leggett remains focused on boosting its business portfolio by increasing investment in areas that provide a competitive edge. Also, its strategic initiatives and a disciplined capital allocation strategy bode well. The company envisions strong profit margins and improved results in 2017, and also remains on track to achieve its 2019 goals, backed by content gains, product introductions, stable macro environment and strategic buyouts. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s first quarter earnings release. However, the company, which has underperformed the broader industry in the last one year, remains susceptible to raw material price fluctuations. Further, the company’s significant global presence exposes it to various risks associated with operating internationally.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) opened at 53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company earned $960.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.98 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

In other news, SVP David M. Desonier sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $315,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Mitchell Dolloff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,661. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

