Legg Mason Inc (LM) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Legg Mason has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Legg Mason has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Legg Mason to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) traded down 3.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,833 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The firm earned $723.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.50 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence Johnson sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $464,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

