Lee Enterprises, (LEE) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media stories about Lee Enterprises, (NYSE:LEE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lee Enterprises, earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Lee Enterprises, (NYSE:LEE) opened at 2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Lee Enterprises, has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Lee Enterprises, (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Lee Enterprises, had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises, will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lee Enterprises, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises, from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Lee Enterprises,

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking.

