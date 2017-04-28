Lear Co. (LEA) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $149.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 721,592 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. Lear has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear will post $15.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 17,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.70, for a total value of $2,479,269.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,140.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 96,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $13,840,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $30,080,372 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 5,882.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

