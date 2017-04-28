LCI Industries (DW) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about LCI Industries (NYSE:DW) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LCI Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:DW) opened at 107.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $113.65.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

