Lazard (LAZ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lazard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) traded down 0.53% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 1,992,437 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Lazard has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.43 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Nomura downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Instinet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Lazard news, General Counsel Scott D. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $863,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

