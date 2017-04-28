Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Layne Christensen Company’s Q1 2018 Earnings (LAYN)

Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Layne Christensen Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Layne Christensen Company’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
LAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Layne Christensen Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Layne Christensen Company from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) opened at 8.27 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $163.78 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Layne Christensen Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.42.
Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The construction company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.82. Layne Christensen Company had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Layne Christensen Company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Layne Christensen Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in Layne Christensen Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Layne Christensen Company by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Layne Christensen Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Layne Christensen Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Layne Christensen Company Company Profile
Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through four segments: Water Resources, Inliner, Heavy Civil and Mineral Services.
