Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s (LSCC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,392 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $835.19 million. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor Corp had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company earned $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post $0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

