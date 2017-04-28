LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Trading Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 2,595,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Specifically, COO Alfred L. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,821.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a $27.00 price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5,013.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

