LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) opened at 30.42 on Wednesday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.22 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 245,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

