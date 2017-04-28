LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.18.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) opened at 30.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company earned $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5,013.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

