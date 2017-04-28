Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a positive rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded down 0.35% during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,388 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 906% compared to the typical volume of 300 put options.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The casino operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business earned $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 66,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 336,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 240,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

