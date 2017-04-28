Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $63.17 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.61.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 4,141,388 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 906% compared to the typical volume of 300 put options.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The casino operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business earned $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 66,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 336,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 240,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

