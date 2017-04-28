Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Laredo Petroleum earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KLR Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,728 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.06 billion. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 123.07% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, VP Patrick J. Curth sold 43,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $631,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,682.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 163,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,340,388.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

