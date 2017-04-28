Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Cowen and Company

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target boosted by Cowen and Company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Landstar System from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) traded down 1.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.45. 301,367 shares of the stock were exchanged. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.56 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post $3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $466,621.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

