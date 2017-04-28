Steven P. Bitler Sells 8,000 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Steven P. Bitler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $108,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) opened at 14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Landec Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet raised Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on Landec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $37,016,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 871,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $565,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry.

