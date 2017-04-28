Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Receives $148.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) traded up 2.19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 279,594 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.85. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company earned $293.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.37 million. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

