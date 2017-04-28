Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.37 million. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) traded up 2.19% on Friday, reaching $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 279,594 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 50.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 55.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 61.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

About Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

