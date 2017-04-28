BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Lam Research by 40.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 97.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) opened at 147.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.44. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $148.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Lam Research had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm earned $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post $9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/lam-research-co-lrcx-position-raised-by-bkd-wealth-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $1,875,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 28,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $3,292,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,968 shares of company stock valued at $31,900,341. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.