Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.45

Press coverage about Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.45 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) opened at 46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm earned $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 price objective on Lakeland Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Niemier purchased 681 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $30,352.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,098.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 17,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $755,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,449 shares of company stock valued at $925,235. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

