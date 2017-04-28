Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) traded down 2.52% on Friday, reaching $45.66. 71,113 shares of the company were exchanged. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $76,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Niemier purchased 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $30,352.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,098.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,449 shares of company stock valued at $925,235 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

