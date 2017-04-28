La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.66% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “LJPC reported Q1 financials.””

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up 2.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 619,714 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $529.57 million.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative net margin of 6,921.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%. Equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company will post ($4.93) earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 149,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George F. Tidmarsh bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,234,948.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,354 shares of company stock worth $5,175,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after buying an additional 139,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,510,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

