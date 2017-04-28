L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. L3 Technologies updated its FY17 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

Shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) traded down 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.77. 568,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. L3 Technologies has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In other L3 Technologies news, CFO Ralph Dambrosio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $1,344,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $3,717,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,528 shares of company stock worth $13,759,253. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after buying an additional 218,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 859,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,091,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

LLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $160.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

