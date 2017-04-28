L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $160.00 target price on L3 Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on L3 Technologies from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) traded down 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.77. The stock had a trading volume of 568,858 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.83. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post $8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $3,540,104.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $300,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,528 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,253 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,942,000 after buying an additional 218,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 859,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,091,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

