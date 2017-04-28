Kraton Corp (KRA) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 641,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Specifically, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $981,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,817.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $181,870.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kraton Corp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton Corp by 88.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton Corp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kraton-corp-kra-shares-down-5-1-after-insider-selling.html.

Kraton Corp Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.