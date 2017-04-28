Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kraton Corp an industry rank of 156 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Kraton Corp (KRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/kraton-corp-kra-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

In other Kraton Corp news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $181,870.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kraton Corp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kraton Corp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Kraton Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 51,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kraton Corp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraton Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) opened at 34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.52. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company earned $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.17 million. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. Kraton Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corp Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton Corp (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.