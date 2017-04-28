Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial Corp. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,840 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company’s market cap is $2.32 billion. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 68.54%. The company earned $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post ($0.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty acquired 8,347 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $50,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 400,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,809.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 550,710 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,395.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 65,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,107 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 182,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

