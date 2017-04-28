Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Korn/Ferry International earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) traded down 1.91% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,999 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

