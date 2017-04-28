Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Philips generated an impressive profit in its Q1 results, helped by a pick-up in sales, but the company sees increasingly uncertain business environment in the near future, particularly in the U.S. The company’s mature end markets showed disappointing performance, which somewhat dampened overall growth. Also, Philips is under scrutiny from the FDA concerning a defibrillators dispute, which could impact its operations negatively. On the positive side, Philips generated impressive HealthTech portfolio sales during the quarter. The company’s EBITA also improved phenomenally, owing to highly successful cost-productivity programs and higher volumes.Philips has implemented three comprehensive performance improvement and change-initiative programs. The company’s believes that increased spending on healthcare and fitness will act as a long-term growth driver.”

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) traded down 1.49% during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 2,447,253 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Koninklijke Philips NV had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.8634 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips NV’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Koninklijke Philips NV by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips NV by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, and Lighting. The Company’s Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

