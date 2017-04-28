KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Receives $21.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 66,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) traded up 2.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 76,876 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business earned $45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.53 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 34.56%. On average, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership’s vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, SA (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A.

